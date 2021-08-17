Foodbank hosting drive-thru food distribution in Dayton

The Foodbank distributing meals from their mobile food pantry in Spring Valley, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting a mass drive-thru food distribution on Tuesday, August 17 for Miami Valley residents in need of food assistance.

The distribution will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on 6201 N. Dixie Dr.

The Foodbank asks that you do not arrive before noon. Participants will drive through the Drive-In entrance where they will receive chicken, fresh produce, grains and other food products.

Volunteers from CareSource and Dayton Children’s Hospital will help pass out food. Montgomery County Public Health Department will be on-site offering free COVID-19 vaccinations during the event.

“We greatly value Dayton Children’s Hospital and CareSource’s ongoing commitment to addressing the social determinants of health and hunger in our community,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We are grateful for partnerships like these that provide our community members with access to food assistance and wellness services all at once.”

For more information about the mass food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, call (937) 461-0265.