Foodbank hits the road in Beavercreek with mobile pantry to help those in need

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Foodbank hit the road to reach those in need outside the city of Dayton.

It held a mobile food pantry in the Be Hope Church parking lot on North Fairfield Road Monday morning.

“Here in Beavercreek, it’s about a 15-20 minute drive to get to downtown Dayton, and so we try to go to areas where there may not be a food pantry or there might be an identified need,” states Andy Macy, the Mobile Pantry Manager at the Dayton Foodbank.

Workers and volunteers did the heavy lifting, loading trunks with fresh food to ease the weight of people wondering where their next meal is coming from.

“We’ve seen–at the Foodbank–quite a bit of increase, especially in the beginning. Even now, we are seeing large numbers the past couple months,” says Macy.

COVID is contributing to the strain this year. People who might not have ever needed help in the past, are now finding themselves asking for it.

“Our food panties do a great job providing them the shelf-stable stuff, the canned goods, the meats that they need,” describes Macy.

The mobile pantry is helping people put food on the table in the coldest and darkest months.

“It’s not just us out here. The community has been supporting us in a lot of different ways, and we really can’t thank them enough,” says Macy.

For food assistance, you can call United Way 211, at 937-225-3000. The Dayton Foodbank holds its drive-thru Monday and Wednesday 1-3 p.m.

The Foodbank will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.