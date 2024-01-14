DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton FoodBank has canceled multiple events for the week of Jan. 15 due to the extreme cold.

In a recent media release, The FoodBank announced the cancellation of events on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. This includes all Tuesday Mobile Farmer’s Markets and the Wednesday Drive-Thru Food Distribution.

Extreme cold temperatures have caused The FoodBank to consider the safety of their team members, volunteers and customers, resulting in the cancellations.

Events will proceed normally on Thursday, with a walk-up event in Lewisburg and a drive-thru event in Yellow Springs. Find more information here.

For those in need of immediate food assistance, contact the FoodBank hotline at 937-238-5132, or reach out to the organization through their social media channels @thefoodbankinc.

More resources and information can be found on their website.