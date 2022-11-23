Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck is giving back this holiday season, collecting toy donations for patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Located in a church parking lot on West Third Street near Paul Laurence Dunbar Street, the food truck is serving up more than breakfast.

“We just want to put a smile on these kids’ faces,” says the food truck’s co-owner, Damon Wright.

Known for their breakfast food, the owners are also known for their heart, serving the community that’s kept them in business over the last year-and-a-half.

“Just brightening up everybody’s mood–that’s just something you can’t pay for,” states Wright.

Drawing on their own experiences, they’re asking for donations for children in the hospital.

“Me and my wife, we were in the hospital with our first-born daughter three years out of the five years that she was born. What we noticed is, when we were in the hospital on Christmas days, there would be people coming in with donations, bringing in toys,” recalls Wright.

This year, they’re asking customers to bring new, unwrapped toys and games to the truck to be donated to Dayton Children’s Hospital. They already have a small collection; they’re hoping for more.

They’ll be collecting donations through Friday, December 2.

The owners have said they’ll match any donations that they get.

The food truck will be open on Black Friday, November 25, and Tuesday, November 29 through Friday, December 2.