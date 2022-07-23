SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – More than a dozen food truck owners rallied together Saturday to raise money for ALS research, and recognize a former food truck owner diagnosed with the disease.

The Dayton Food Truck Association held the Chef Paul Miracle’s Second Annual Food Truck Rally Fundraiser for the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio.

“It’s amazing,” Paul Miracle said. “It means everything in the world to me.”

Thirteen food trucks lined up in Springboro to serve up up their signature eats and treats and raise money at the same time.

“I just decided that it was a good cause, we’re out here trying to raise money for ALS to try to find a cure,” Dayton Food Truck Association President Blaine Miller said.

Paul owned Lilia’s Food Truck along with a catering and buffet business in Miamisburg. He sold his food truck when he was diagnosed with ALS in 2019.

2 NEWS first met Paul Miracle on his mission to see watch the Bengals play in the Super Bowl. His daughter Sarah Miracle said she wanted to do something to help her father and continue raising awareness.

“I needed something else to keep, you know, keep his mind off things, and there’s no better way for people to come out, enjoy themselves, and that’s to raise money for ALS,” Miracle said.

Currently there is no cure for ALS, which is why Sarah said doing anything to support ALS research makes a difference.

“I can’t fix this,” Sarah said. “There’s nothing to delay the inevitable for him, so the best thing is to just raise money, raise awareness, spread the word. And that’s, you know, that’s all I can do.”

The food truck community was more than willing to show up to help one of their own.

“End of the day, this is for him and this is for ALS,” What the Taco Owner Cory Thompson said. “To be able to help someone that you know and even help others, it’s a great feeling.”

Paul said since his ALS diagnosis, he’s had one goal

“My goal is to raise as much money as I can so they can continue doing this to find a cure, that’s what it’s all about,” Paul said.

Sarah said this was the second food truck fundraiser and won’t be the last. She said she wants to see this continue as a yearly event to raise money for ALS research.