Food truck rallies return with social distancing policies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the past two months, food trucks at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton were operating as carry-out only. Now they can have people back to enjoy good food and company as long as they follow a few safety policies.

“The Yellow Cab has always been a place for the community to come together and we want it to be a place for the community to come together moving forward,” organizer Brian Johnson said. “We just have to do that safely.”

Organizers wanted to bring back the Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies once Ohio allowed outdoor dining to begin on May 15.

In order to make it go smoothly, they have a few new policies for people to follow.

“We’re limiting it to groups of four,” Johnson said. “When you’re not at your seating area, you do need to wear a mask, and the only reason you need to go inside the building is to use the restroom or pick up your food.”

All food has to be ordered online and customers get notified when to pick it up.

There will also be four to six food trucks each week on a rotating schedule.

Scott Rutherford and his family decided to attend Friday to support small businesses.

“We felt it was important that if we wanted these restaurants to be there on the back side, we had to support them through this,” Rutherford said.

Even though the atmosphere felt a little different, Rutherford said he noticed people were following the rules, which means that even during a time of social distancing, the food truck rallies can continue.

“People are being very respectful and doing what they’re told,” Rutherford said. “I think people know what’s on the line here right now.”

