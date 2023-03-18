DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champion City Food Truck Rallies have made their return for the fourth year in Springfield.

According to the release, the rallies are returning to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. The rallies will wrap up at 9 p.m. and are said to feature a slew of small food businesses at the rally and will be held on the third Saturday of each month.

Some of the food trucks said to be participating include Cloudy Days Cotton Candy, Cray Cray Cajun, Lilia’s Outside Cafe, Yummy Gyro and so many more.

Brian Johnson is the event organizer and says everyone is excited about the event returning. The group is planning to improve the rallies from years past by bringing new ideas to expand the experience for an interested consumer.

“This year we’re focusing on making the rallies even better, with themes for the rallies and an even broader variety of trucks that will allow every rally attendee to find the perfect meal for them,” Johnson said.

The organizer says a program within downtown Springfield allows people to take their food and beverage downtown.

“Springfield’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area allows guests to take their food and drink anywhere downtown. With DORA cups from Mother Stewart’s, attendees can grab a beer and a bite to enjoy while exploring beautiful downtown Springfield.”

Attendees of all ages are welcome to attend each event and all of the rallies are free to attend. It is important to note that the food trucks on site during the rallies are subject to change. Weather conditions are said to not hinder the rallies.

The food truck season is scheduled to last until October, so if you miss the event on March 19, you can always plan on making one in the future.