Food truck event benefits Pink Ribbon Girls

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An all day food truck event was held to benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls on Friday. 

Three different food trucks attended throughout the day, said event host D9 Technologies. The Pink Ribbon Girls fire truck and merchandise was for sale, along with snack and lunch items. 


For more information on the Pink Ribbon Girls, visit www.pinkribbongirls.org.

