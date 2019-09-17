Food supplier offers option for groceries after Trotwood Foodtown closes

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood officials say they’re looking into temporary and permanent options after the city’s last remaining grocery store closed Sunday.

Foodtown on East Main Street was the last full-service grocery store operating in Trotwood, according to officials.

According to Mayor Mary McDonald, the owner informed the city that the store was not making enough money to stay open.

Gordon Food Service’s store on Salem Avenue, which serves as a food supplier for restaurants, is now selling smaller quantities of items to anyone who wants to continue buying groceries in Trotwood, according to the mayor.

Following Foodtown’s closure, several community members told 2 NEWS they’ll now have to drive about 15 minutes to visit a supermarket.

“You can’t just go and buy food real quick,” said LaDon, who shopped at Foodtown.

“It’s devastating because that then makes us a food desert,” said Jeremiah Lewis, who also shopped at the store. “And I know we have a food pantry that’s part of our church, but a food pantry can’t support the amount of individuals we have in Trotwood.”

According to Mayor McDonald, Gordon Food Service offers items like meat, dairy and fresh produce.

“What they are willing to do and have been doing is making the package sizes smaller in the store so that citizens can get what they need and not have to buy the massive, restaurant-style sizes,” she explained.

Montgomery County has partnered with the city to help offer incentives for a grocer to open a store in Trotwood, the mayor said.

“We pretty much think that we’ll be able to come up with a package that may be something of interest to a major grocery store looking to move into our area,” Mayor McDonald said.

Community members who spoke with 2 NEWS said they hope a new grocery store comes to town soon.

“I think anything is good. but Gordon, GFS isn’t going to take the place of a Foodtown,” Lewis said.

2 NEWS is still waiting to hear back from Gordon Food Service to learn more about the options and groceries being offered.

The mayor could not provide a time frame for how quickly a new grocer could move into Trotwood, but Councilwoman Yvette Page said Sunday she is hopeful a store will open within a year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.