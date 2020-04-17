Breaking News
Dayton Celtic Festival canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Food service distributor now selling produce boxes to ease burden on grocery stores

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier ProduceOne in Dayton is now selling produce directly to consumers in an effort to ease the burden on local grocery stores.

The food service distributor is offering discounted fruit and vegetable boxes that are available for contact-free curbside pickup at their location at 904 Woodley Road.

“Premier ProduceOne is known for feeding Ohio’s foodservice industry and during this time of need, we’d like to extend to you our Premier Fresh Produceboxes in order to feed our communities while social distancing,” the company says on their website.

The boxes are normally $35 but are now priced at $25 to make them more affordable for families.

You can also donate a box to a healthcare hero. All you have to do is purchase a box online, and Premier ProduceOne will handle the delivery.

Click here for the details.

