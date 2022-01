PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance will be hosting a pop-up food pantry to help families in need on this cold Saturday morning.

On January 22, The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest Foodbank will be providing food for 500 households at the upper Valley Career Center at 8811 Career Drive in Piqua.

The pantry will be open from 10 am until 12 pm.

For more information on emergency food resources or other food pantries in the area,