Food pantry encourages community to spread the love this Valentine's Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace food pantry in Springfield is asking the community to spread the love this Valentine’s Day.

Their goal is for 2,500 people to donate $100, which would equal out to 10,000 meals. Every single dollar donated provides meals to four families.

“Everybody celebrates Valentine’s Day, and they’re always spending it with their loved ones. What better way to help your community by donating only one dollar to be able to provide meals for four families in our community,” said Nicole Adkins, Executive Director for With God’s Grace.

Donations can be made online by clicking here.

