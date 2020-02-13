SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace food pantry in Springfield is asking the community to spread the love this Valentine’s Day.
Their goal is for 2,500 people to donate $100, which would equal out to 10,000 meals. Every single dollar donated provides meals to four families.
“Everybody celebrates Valentine’s Day, and they’re always spending it with their loved ones. What better way to help your community by donating only one dollar to be able to provide meals for four families in our community,” said Nicole Adkins, Executive Director for With God’s Grace.
Donations can be made online by clicking here.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Trump cutout barred from dialysis clinic
- House OKs deadline extension to ratify ERA
- Food pantry encourages community to spread the love this Valentine’s Day
- Senate passes war powers resolution
- Kent State University welcomes LeBron James ‘I PROMISE’ students with free tuition, room and board