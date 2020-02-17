Food pantries under pressure amid grocery store closures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people shuffled down a long line outside a now shut down Kroger Monday afternoon. Fresh produce and nutritious foods are no longer available at the former Northridge location.

“That’s what I prefer, the healthy foods. So this is just great that they do offer it here in the community despite the loss of Kroger,” one shopper told 2 NEWS.

The closure of the grocery store leaves families who once relied on the store, and with limited transportation, with nowhere to turn for groceries. The closest Kroger is now a nearly four mile walk, a difficult walk for the elderly or those with disabilities.

With God’s Grace is stepping in to fill the gap. They held a free mobile food pantry on Monday morning at the former Kroger site. The pantry drove in 60,000 pounds of food. Items ranged from fresh fruit, vegetables and salad to non perishables.

Nicole Adkins, executive director for With God’s Grace said, “This store was a center, right here in Northridge so it was an easy access for the families within the community.”

Adkins says taking a bus isn’t as easy it as it sounds. Along with costs, there are a number of factors to consider.

“When you take a bus, you have to worry about how you are going to carry all that grocery home? They have to watch what they buy because by the time they get home, it could be thawed if it’s frozen food,” Adkins said.

Several fundraisers are in the works to meet growing demand. A Valentine’s fundraiser is still on going. It’s asking donors to contribute $1. That $1 can provide up to four meals.

“We’ll be able to give them a couple meals, three to four days of meals for the week and be able to know that our families are going to go home and have a nice dinner,” Adkins said.

Every penny will be needed to feed families in the Miami Valley with few options for food.