DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Higher prices at the grocery store mean longer lines at local food banks and pantries, and officials are reporting a surge in people seeking help.

With God’s Grace is a mobile food and private donation pantry. It also serves as a year-round free grocery store, allowing people to shop for food and everyday needs.

Director Nicole Adkins says there are important items left out of donations that shouldn’t be.

“We still need to go out to the grocery stores just to buy because there’s so many items like the sugar free, gluten free,” Adkins said. “Those are items that we don’t get at the Dayton food bank, or we don’t usually get from donations.”

The pantry is by appointment only, which can be set up over the phone.

Upon arrival for an appointment, a photo ID is required for all adult members and must be present the first time.

With God’s Grace is a free store open to Montgomery, Preble and Greene County residents.