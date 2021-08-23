Food manufacturer to open facility in Springfield, create 108 jobs

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A food manufacturer based in Canada is opening a facility in Springfield.

Surati Sweet Mart, an Indian snack food manufacturer, has purchased a facility at 3100 Upper Valley Pike, according to a release. The expansion is expected to create 108 jobs, invest $3,387,030 in new payroll and $16 million in the facility.

The company said the expansion will establish its first U.S. manufacturing and distribution facility for specialty snacks and baked goods.

“Our location in Springfield would be our first manufacturing investment in the United States and will allow us to serve our North American growth,” said Shalini Sheth, Director of Operations for Surati. “The Springfield community is the perfect strategic location for us to locate and expand our operations. It’s simply a community that wants our investment and has worked with our leadership to make it happen,” said Sheth.

State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) said the project is a collaboration with JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition, the Ohio Department of Development and the Greater Springfield Partnership.

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

“During a time rife with uncertainty, Surati’s announcement of 108 new jobs in Springfield showcases the resiliency of Clark County’s hardworking citizens and business community,” said Koehler. “Every new job strengthens our local economy and provides the opportunities for growth we have been striving for.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

2 BABIES AMONG THE DEAD AFTER FLOODING

Many missing after flash flooding

Gov. Lee, TEMA & state officials, share update on flooding damage

Ohio State issues safety alert after carjacking, sexual assault near campus

BLM Dayton says under 37% of black Ohioans are vaccinated

BLM Dayton addresses COVID myths

More News