Food manufacturer expands into closed Kroger building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Food manufacturer SugarCreek will move into the former Kroger store on Gettysburg Avenue.

The site will be used as a warehouse for equipment storage. City Commissioners approved the rezoning at Wednesday’s meeting.

“The site has been long-vacant. Vacant buildings can become eyesores,” said Ann Schenking, Secretary to the City Plan Board. “I think this is a demonstration of SugarCreek’s investment in the area and their commitment, and that’s always important for a neighborhood.”

There is no word yet on when the facility will open.

