Local food banks have seen a steep increase in the number of people seeking help since the start of the pandemic. Higher food prices driven by inflation have caused these banks to become more creative in how they provide help.

The Second Harvest Food Bank will now offer drive up services for patrons. Through their website, families can select which foods they would like on Thursday night and pick-up their food the next day from their desired location.

They will also be extending their hours to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights for their drive-up services. This comes in response to patrons expressing that many of them could not make it to the pantry before their workday ended.

In Greene County, volunteers with Life Services and The Food Bank loaded up vehicles with fresh produce and other food items this morning at Greeneview High School. This was the third of eight mass food distributions planned for the year that will continue through Thanksgiving.

The Food Bank also holds a weekly drive-thru food pantry every Wednesday and offers a free “pantry locator” tool on their website. Guests can enter their zip code to find the nearest food pantries and hot food distribution sites.