Food giveaway Friday in Old North Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – North Dayton Baptist Church is hosting another food giveaway on Friday, April 30.

The church said it will hold the giveaway to help those still struggling from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. The church is partnering with the USDA Farmers to Families program to hand out free 30-pound boxes of food and a gallon of milk.

Distribution will run from 3 pm to 6 pm Friday, or until supplies are exhausted. Those in need can get their food and milk in the North Dayton Baptist Church parking lot, located at 515 Lilian Avenue, across from Stuart Patterson Park.

The event is a drive-thru pickup and people are asked to stay in their car. No sign-up is required to attend the event.