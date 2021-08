DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students can get a backpack, school supplies and even a free haircut at an event Saturday.

New City Church is hosting a back-to-school bash Saturday, August 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4800 North Dixie Drive.

The church said people can have fun, play games, eat food and receive a haircut at this free event. Backpacks and school supplies will be available for elementary and middle school students at Northridge Schools, you’ll just have to show proof of residency.