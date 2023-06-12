DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine is making sure local kids have food during the summer with the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP.)

According to the city, the Parks and Recreation Division will provide free meals to children Tuesday through Friday from June 20 through July 28 at the Payne Recreation Center. The rec center can be found at 3800 Main St. in Moraine.

These meals will be available to anyone 18 or younger, and no registration is required, the city said. There is also no income requirement to receive assistance.

For more information, visit the city website here.