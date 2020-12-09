Food for Friends virtual telethon raises $7,700 for Foodbank of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS and WDTN held a virtual telethon Wednesday as part of our Food for Friends campaign.

Thanks to you, the telethon raised $7,759 for the Foodbank of Dayton. That number came in 90 minutes of a virtual phone bank Wednesday. The need in the Miami Valley, however, is still great and any assistance is appreciated.

Since 1982, the Food for Friends campaign has collected and distributed nearly 14 million food items to families in need through The Foodbank of Dayton and other food pantries throughout the Miami Valley. Every dollar raised online and during our Food for Friends telethon will go directly to our local food banks.