DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the season of giving, and WDTN’S Food for Friends campaign is back for its 42nd year.

Since 1982, the campaign has helped distribute over 15 million food items with the help of the Foodbank of Dayton.

Community members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the donation barrels, which will be available across the Miami Valley beginning Nov. 15.

Donation barrels will be available at:

River Valley Credit Union

The Good Feet Store

Rush Transportation and Logistics

For a full list of locations and addresses, visit the Food for Friends campaign page.

Donations are being accepted through December 24th. Monetary donations can be made on the Foodbank of Dayton’s website.