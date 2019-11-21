Food for Friends campaign underway through Christmas Eve

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN’s 38th annual Food for Friends campaign is underway through Monday, December 24th, with corporate partner Kroger.

Since 1982, when WDTN-TV developed the first Food for Friends campaign, over 13 million food items have been collected and distributed to families in need through The Foodbank of Dayton and other food pantries throughout the Miami Valley.

So far, your generosity has helped us raise over 3,000 pounds of food for the hungry!

Food for Friends barrels will be in Kroger stores throughout Montgomery, Clark, Clinton, Miami, Darke, Shelby and Greene counties.

This year you can choose to donate by adding $5, $10 or $25 to your bill at checkout.

Find a map of barrel locations near you by clicking here.

