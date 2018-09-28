Food Distribution event Friday at UD's Welcome Stadium
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Local groups are joining forces to help feed people in the Miami Valley.
The Foodbank is teaming up with Caresource to host a food distribution event at UD's Welcome Stadium from 9-11 a.m. Friday.
People who qualify for assistance can get fresh produce and other products at no cost.
The Foodbank works with food pantries in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties to feed people in need. Caresource is sponsoring Friday's event and will volunteer to help pass out food.
The distribution will be a drive-thru, allowing people to stop by quickly to get products they need.
"There are 93,210 individuals in Montgomery County alone who do not know where their next meal is coming from and we don't want to see anyone go hungry in the Miami Valley," Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley said. "With support from CareSource, The Foodbank looks forward to serving those in need through this mass distribution."
Last year, the Foodbank gave out more than 11 million pounds of food across the region.
