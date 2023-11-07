TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents living in and around Trotwood will soon have a chance to get some food.

The Foodbank is hosting a food distribution event at the old Salem Mall on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Distributed items residents will receive include fresh produce, grains, proteins and additional products for free.

Since the event is set up as drive-thru, people in need are asked to pull into the parking lot from Shiloh Springs Road next to the REA Northwest Hub. After pulling in, staff members will guide drivers to the back of the property.

Prior to coming to the event, make sure there is viable space for items to be placed in your vehicle. CareSource volunteers will be placing food items in the backseat or trunk of your vehicle, so you don’t have to exit your vehicle.

“We are grateful to be able to distribute this critical resource directly into the community,” says Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We understand the challenges our community faces during these times of economic uncertainty, and we will continue to support residents in every way we can. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource enables us to do so today.”

Attendees should not begin lining up before 9 a.m.