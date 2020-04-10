Food distributed to hundreds of Preble County families

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank hosted a mass food distribution at the Henny Penny campus in Preble County Friday.

“It’s backing up traffic, but it’s worth the wait,” Preble County resident Sunny said.

For many, like Sunny, it was their first time at a Foodbank distribution.

“This is a great thing because I’m a single mom of four,” Sunny said. “I can’t work now, so this is really helpful because my kids deserve some food.”

The Foodbank planned the distribution on short notice to help those struggling due to coronavirus.

“We know there are a decent amount of individuals in this community who are in need and could use some extra help, and that’s what we’re here to do today,” The Foodbank chief development officer Lee Lauren Truesdale said.

The drive-thru pickup made sure those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 could remain safe.

“We’re elderly, so we’re supposed to be confined to our homes and it’s very difficult to get anything fresh,” Preble County resident Rhonda Proffitt said. “We had some canned food, but we’re running kind of low.”

While the number of cars couldn’t be predicted ahead of time, The Foodbank prepared to serve at least 600 households.

Anyone who couldn’t make Friday’s distribution can call The Foodbank at their emergency line on Monday at 937-949-4096 to be connected with a local food pantry or learn more about the Dayton distributions.