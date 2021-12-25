MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two local organizations are hosting free Christmas meals for those in need of food or community on December 25.

At 11 am, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia will be hosting a drive-thru community Christmas lunch from 11 am until 1 pm. Drop by to pick up a meal with ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, a roll, a Christmas cookie and a drink.

The church is at 122 W National Road in Vandalia.

At 3:30, you can join the Dayton community for a Holiday Dinner Giveaway hosted by the Dayton Fellowship Club. The DFC, a nonprofit that helps recovering addicts will hold the drive-thru event at 1124 Germantown Street in Dayton.

“The holidays are some of the most depressing times for people who don’t have family, don’t have friends,” says Alan Walder, leader of the Community Action Committee for the Dayton Fellowship Club. “We still got to let the community know we can enjoy each other, help each other, even in the difficult times of COVID-19 and what we’re dealing with.”

Everyone is welcome to attend either event and find community and good food this Christmas.