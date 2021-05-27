One land reopened on EB I-70 after crash closed freeway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One lane is now open on the eastbound side of I-70 are after they were all closed from mile markers 20 to 24 Thursday after heavy fog blanketed the Miami Valley Thursday morning.

The fog may have contributed to several crashes on I-70 near Arlington Road in Montgomery County. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was at a standstill for some time while crews worked to clear the crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. One person was injured.

OSP told 2 NEWS a pickup truck with a caper on top hit a car and then struck a semi. OSP told 2 NEWS there were five crashes in that area.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said the fog is expected to last until mid morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am.

[4:30 AM] The Dense Fog Advisory has been expanded into include parts of west-central and central Ohio, east-central Indiana, and the Miami Valley. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times in these areas through the morning commute, so exercise caution! pic.twitter.com/dAFOpEV1Ni — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 27, 2021

Once the fog lifts, Jamie said, we can expect a nice day with lower humidity and warm temperatures this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will increase as an area of low pressure heads our way. We will see a few showers develop, and periods of showers will move through on Friday. With lots of clouds and rain at times, temperatures will be much cooler.

THURSDAY: Morning fog, then partly sunny and pleasant. High near 80

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with late night showers moving in. Low 62

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers likely and the chance of thunder. High 68

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers through the first half of the day. Breezy and unseasonably cool. High 60

A big cool-down is in the extended forecast over Memorial Day weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday afternoon will only be in the 60s. And Saturday and Sunday mornings, we expect temperatures to be down in the 40s.