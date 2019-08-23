FOA set to host Rally 4 Recovery Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Families of Addicts, a local non-profit organization advocating for addiction recovery, is set to host its 6th annual Rally 4 Recovery Sunday.
The rally will be held at Courthouse Square in Downtown Dayton on Sunday from 3 pm to 6 pm. It’s purpose to eliminate the stigma associated with, and educate people about, addiction and mental health disorders.
Anyone is welcome to attend, according to organizers, since nearly two-thirds of American families are touched by addiction. Emceeing the event will be local comedian and long-term recovering addict Scotty Mays, as well as a teen named Connor, who has been affected by his mother’s addiction.
Resource tables will be available for information on recovery and addiction, as well as music, food trucks, a raffle drawing, balloon launch, TapSnap photos, and a Hope and Memory Canvas signing.
Organizers expect 3,500 attendees at the rally.
