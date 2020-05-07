1  of  2
Flyover salute to Miami Valley frontline workers

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio National Guard saluted Miami Valley frontline heroes on Thursday.

Two F-16 fighter jets flew over area hospitals, including Miami Valley Hospital. The flyover is a way to say thank you to our health care workers, first responders, military members, and other essential personnel.

The jets also headed to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and Springfield.

