Flyover salute to Miami Valley frontline workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio National Guard saluted Miami Valley frontline heroes on Thursday.
Two F-16 fighter jets flew over area hospitals, including Miami Valley Hospital. The flyover is a way to say thank you to our health care workers, first responders, military members, and other essential personnel.
The jets also headed to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and Springfield.
