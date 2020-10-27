Flyin’ to the Hoop will go on at Trent Arena

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, organizers announced the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop basketball invitational is still on. The event will return in January for its 19th year.

“This year 19 games, 37 teams, four days over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend,” said Eric Horstman, president and founder of the event. “We are going to start Friday night off with a bang. Two major national powerhouse games with four teams that will be some of the best in the country. We’re going to start off with two top 20 teams in the nation,” he said.

Attendance is now limited to 300 fans but officials say they’re looking to increase attendance to 15% capacity which would double the number of fans allowed inside.

Held annually in Kettering, officials say it brings about $1.9 million to the area. Local restaurants said the tournament will be good for business, especially during this time.

“It means that we’ve got a lot of people coming to the area so we need to take precautions as we always do but we would love the business we welcome the business. All of us welcome the business and it is really nice to have things where people are still coming into the Dayton-area because they’ve been few and far between in the last 8 months,” Nick Brandell, manager of Jimmie’s Ladder 11.

All games will also be streamed live on SUV-TV.