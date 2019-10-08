Flyin’ To The Hoop tournament schedule announced

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Athletes and officials from around the country met today to announce the schedule for one of the largest high school tournaments in the region.

A press conference and luncheon was held to announce the rankings and schedule of the upcoming Premier Health Flyin’ To The Hoop.

The tournament takes place next year on January 17 – 20. Tickets also became available Tuesday after the press conference.

38 teams from across the country will play over 20 games across 4 days.

The event is entering its 18th year and is estimated to bring a $1.9 million economic impact to the area.

The full schedule is shown below:

COURTESY: PREMIER HEALTH

“This press conference has really become an annual tradition,” said Eric Horstman, founder and President of the tournament.

This year marks the seventh year that the tournament turned the schedule announcement into a way to bring coaches and teams together before the season began.

After opening words and releasing the schedule, coaches and organizers are encouraged to speak about their teams and their players.

View photos from the event below:

Coaches highlight some of their best players and talk about their excitement for the year ahead. Meanwhile, players are encouraged to meet other teams and make connections with fellow top-tier players.

Many of the teams feature some of the highest ranked high school basketball players in the country. Overall the tournament will feature 12 5-star ranked players as well as 29 4-star players; the highest number of ranked players in the history of the tournament.

Hundreds of college coaches and recruits are also present throughout the tournament. Many of the participating players hope the tournament can give them opportunities to find scholarships and athletic recruitment.

Over 65 players that have participated in the tournament have gone on to play for the NBA.

Officials said the event helps kick off the upcoming basketball season for many in the room.

“It gives the kids a chance to put that mark on the calendar,” said Horstman. “For a lot of them, these are the biggest games of the year.”

A full list of rankings and information can be found at the tournament’s website.

