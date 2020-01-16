Flyin’ to the Hoop returns to Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Twenty thousand people are expected arrive in Kettering for Flyin’ to the Hoop. The high school basketball invitational pumps big money into the area.

Thirty-eight teams will play 20 games over the course of four days. Flyin’ to the Hoop is expected to bring in nearly $2 million to area businesses this year.

“It really generates a lot of revenue within our city as well as our region. When you take into account hotel stays, restaurants gas stations, those types of uses,” said Gregg Gorsuch, Kettering’s economic development manager.

With games held at Kettering’s Trent arena, local businesses may see increased foot traffic.

“A lot of our local restaurants have made comments in the past they’ve seen a 10 to 15 percent bump in business during these four days when the event is in town,” Gorsuch said.

‘No Parking’ signs are already up. Many areas of street parking are off limits from Friday afternoon to Monday night. Click here to see a full list of closures.

Flyin’ to the Hoop gets bigger every year. Some fans express concern the event could outgrow Trent Arena.

“Trent Arena does have a seating capacity of about 4,500 people so we certainly hopes the event remains here in the city of Kettering for the foreseeable future.”

For now Flyin’ to the Hoop will call Kettering home.

The event tips off Friday night. The first game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

