Flyin’ to the Hoop organizers announces fifth annual basketball showcase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Flyin to the Hoop organizers announced the fifth annual Top Gun Basketball Showcase Monday.

The showcase will be on March 7 and 8 at Vandalia-Butler High School. Each of the sessions will consist of two games.

“For years our fans have asked for more national powerhouse games and since the 2021 January FTTH event had to be canceled due to Covid, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to give the fans what they’ve wanted during a trying time for all of us,” said Eric Horstman, FTTH Founder.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 600 tickets will be available for each of the three scheduled sessions over both days.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.