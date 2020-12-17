Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational canceled over pandemic concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Flyin to the Hoop Basketball Invitational in Dayton scheduled for January has been canceled.

Organizers said this is the first time in 19 years the event will not take place.

“It is with great regret that we have to announce the Premier Health Flyin’ to the Hoop Basketball Invitational will be canceled for the January 15-18, 2021 dates. Although “The show must go on” is in our DNA, this will unfortunately be the first time in 19 years that the event will not take place.”

In a release, event organizers said after several conversations with the Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Directors, it was highly-recommended that the annual January event at the Trent Arena be canceled for several reasons:

The stay-at-home order has been extended for Montgomery County until early January and might be extended beyond that

There will continue to be travel restrictions around the country and having 37 teams from the U.S. & Canada descend upon Dayton for one weekend is not conducive to public health

Experts are anticipating another spike in Covid cases a few weeks after the Christmas/New Year’s holiday — which precisely coincides with the FTTH weekend schedule

Flyin’ to the Hoop said this was not a decision taken lightly and they know this will come as an enormous disappointment to the teams, fans and sponsors, “but we feel it’s the appropriate thing to do to keep Public Health first-and-foremost in our minds.”

If you have already purchased tickets for the event, Flyin’ to the Hoop is working with Eventbrite to determine the protocol will be for refunding purchases.

Organizers said they are working on another potential basketball event in the late winter/early spring of 2021 to showcase national talent in the Dayton area.