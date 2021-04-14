Flyin’ to the Hoop announces 5th annual scholarship recipient

From left to right: Eric Horstman, Rocky Rockhold, Courtney Blake, Dionna Blake, Eric Gagliano (Flyin’ to the Hoop)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Flyin’ to the Hoop announced its 5th annual scholarship recipient Wednesday.

Courtney “Deuce” Blake, of Trotwood-Madison High School, was awarded the $1,000 Premier Health FTTH Scholarship, which was presented by River Valley Credit Union.

Organizers said he was nominated by his coach, Rocky Rockhold, and plans on continuing his academic and basketball careers at Wheeling University in West Virginia this fall.

“The Trotwood-Madison coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of the progress Deuce has made as a Ram. He is a humble leader with a great future and we are excited to follow his next chapter at Wheeling University,” said Rockhold.

Eric Gagliano, senior VP of River Valley Credit Union, was the presenting sponsor for this annual scholarship. He said that Blake’s sportsmanship demonstrated the core values the credit union promotes and that he expects the scholarship will do great things for his community.

Flyin’ to the Hoop is currently in the process of evaluating and contracting teams for its event January 2022 at the Trent Arena. Eric Horstman, president and found of FTTH, said an official schedule will be announced by early October.