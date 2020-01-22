Flyers fans excited to see UD on the national stage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The seventh-ranked Flyers men’s basketball team hosts St. Bonaventure Wednesday night at 7 p.m. This is the highest national ranking for UD since 1967. This Flyers team is ranked higher than powerhouses Duke, Michigan State, and defending National Champion Virginia. They’re also the highest-ranked team in the state of Ohio.

The fans are riding the wave of excitement while the athletic program is staying focused on the task at hand. Athletic Director Neil Sullivan says, “We believe we’re a championship-caliber program with championship-caliber people.”

Sullivan is clear about the basketball programs goals: they’re focused on a postseason run. “For us, it’s just about the next step. It’s important to be happy with progress but we’re pursuing March, our players are pursuing March, and I know that’s what our fans want.”

Students like Amber Back notice that this season is different. The junior says, “Our basketball team has always had a great reputation, but this year it’s just been so fun.” Amber works at an apparel store on campus and says management is preparing for a deep run this off-season.

She says support is noticeably coming from the entire region, not just alums or current students. “One of my best friends is the head of Red Scare, and he says it’s been the best year ever. So exciting. The student section is crazy.”

Sullivan says he’s happy to share what the Miami Valley has known for a long time. “We’ve been like this for a long time. So anytime the rest of the country can see what we have here, we’re happy to tell them who we are and what we’re about.”

The Flyers are 5-0 in A-10 play and St. Bonaventure is 4-1.