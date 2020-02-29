Flyers Fans celebrate record-breaking season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Atlantic 10 Regular Season Championship is just the latest feather in the cap for Dayton men’s basketball.

The University of Dayton Flyers have been ranked in the top 20 by the Associated Press for 12 consecutive weeks.

This is the team’s highest ranking since 1956.

The fan support is also record breaking.

Fourteen sold out games for the season sets a new program record with an average projected crowd size of more than 13,000 fans.

“Look at the environment, look at the vibe, it’s amazing. Everyone is fired up this year, it’s crazy in Dayton,” said Karen Dunlevey, a University of Dayton law school graduate.

“The energy is crazy every week, it’s really fun,” said Abby Lee, a current University of Dayton student.

“I love being in the student section, it’s one of the best places to be,” said Madyson Maynard, also a current UD student.

The Flyers’ 27-2 record is the best start in school history. It comes after a difficult year in Dayton that was headlined by the Memorial Day tornadoes and the Oregon District mass shooting but fans say the team has become a rallying point to continue unifying the city.

“We had some tough times this year, [but] the Flyers have stepped it all up and made it all better,” said Jerry Emerick, a Flyer’s fan.

“It’s crazy how the whole community rallies around the team. It’s cool to see from an outside perspective because I’m not from Dayton,” said Lee.

Now as the team heads into postseason, they’re looking to take home an even bigger championship prize.

The Flyers play next in Rhode Island on Wednesday at 9 pm.