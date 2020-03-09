Flyer Fever spreading with success of men’s and women’s basketball teams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton campus is buzzing after the success of the men’s and women’s basketball team over the weekend.

“They’re both doing incredible. It’s been awesome,” says Katie O’Rourke, a fifth year chemical engineering student.

The buzz follows the weekend games and ESPN’s College Gameday on campus.

“They were all talking about how great fans we are and how excited we all are,” says Kaitlyn Baxendale, a junior communication student.

“Everyone is really into the game, into the players. Like they’re local celebrities basically to us now,” says Monica Pike, also a fifth year chemical engineering student.

The Dayton Flyers are on fire, and the fever is spreading.

“We got to go to the game on Saturday and it was just absolutely unreal,” describes O’Rourke.

With the men’s undefeated conference season and the women’s A-10 tourney win, some say the hype has never been so high.

“The energy is just so high. We’re already such a tight community but with these wins, everyone is just uniting even more,” smiles junior communication student Chloe Marklay.

With both teams’ success, items have been flying off the shelves at the Flyer Spirit store on Brown Street and the UD Bookstore on campus.

“We try to keep up but it’s almost impossible,” says Samuel Obafisore, an electrical engineering grad student who works at the Flyer Spirit store. “It’s just so phenomenal. I can’t really explain the feeling right now. Everybody is just so hyped up.”

The championship shirt is the hot ticket item right now, but the stores are stocked with everything to cheer on the teams from head to toe.

“Everybody was wearing their Dayton stuff. Everybody was outside just rooting for the team,” describes Pike.

With March Madness just beginning, the excitement will only intensify as fans hope to continue to see the flyers soar.

“We’re just all really proud,” says Marklay.

The women’s team is NCAA bound. The men’s team opens the A10 Friday in Brooklyn.