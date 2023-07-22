Video features Dayton Air Show coverage of Precision Exotics.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Service members are used to helping others, but some local Airmen are taking it a step further as volunteers at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.

Left to right: A1C Brandon Smith and A1C Preston Love (WDTN Staff Photo / Callie Cassick)

A1C Preston Love and A1C Brandon Smith, both stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, spent the day giving back as concession stand volunteers.

“It just makes me feel really inspired,” Love said. “You know, seeing everyone come together and have fun. This is my first show, so it’s really a blessing to be out here, working the concession stands, getting to meet new faces.”

Smith agreed, adding that hearing the performers soar overhead was a moving experience.

“It gets me into that fly, fight, win spirit,” he said, quoting the Air Force’s mission statement.

Mandi Bolles, a civilian who was also volunteering at the concession stands, said that business was booming due to the massive crowds at the Air Show this year.

“It’s definitely been a lot, but I’m used to it because I work in that scenery, so it just reminds me of that,” Bolles said. “It’s a joy, for real. I love it.”

