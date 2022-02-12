DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The big game may be on Sunday, but this Saturday, 4 Paws for Ability will be holding a puppy scrimmage at Hollywood Gaming at the Dayton Raceway. This fundraising event will include raffles, photo-ops and of course, cute puppies.

Starting at 1 pm on February 12, puppies will go head-to-head in a game to see who is the top dog, 4 Paws said. There will be two games, each with its own puppy winner, meaning two chances to buy cheer tickets for your favorite pup.

One winner will be chosen out of all the cheer tickets for the winning dog and receive a $25 gift certificate to the 4 Paws store. According to the 4 Paws website, tickets are $5 each and will be on sale here until 12:25 pm.

Ten dog mats will be raffled off at the end of the scrimmage. Tickets can be purchased online here for $5. Both large and small-breed mats are available.

Those with 4 Paws service dogs can attend the Be Mine Photo event and make a donation of their choice online.

Doors open at 11 am at Hollywood Gaming at the Dayton Raceway. If you can’t make the puppy scrimmage in person, 4 Paws said it will be streamed live on their Facebook page.