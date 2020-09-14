Flu shot clinics scheduled at Dayton recreation centers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said flu shot clinics will be offered at city recreation centers, with shots administered by Walgreen’s in cooperation with the Department of Recreation and Youth Services.

Proof of health insurance is required to receive a flu shot. Walgreen’s accepts most insurance programs. Participants must be 18 years old or older, must wear a face covering, and will get a temperature check before receiving the shot.

The clinic schedule is:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Lohrey Recreation Center
    2366 Glenarm Ave. 45420
    937-333-3131
  • Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Greater Dayton Recreation Center
    2021 W. Third St. 45417
    937-333-4732
  • Thursday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Northwest Recreation Center
    1600 Princeton Dr. 45406
    937-333-3322

Participants are encouraged (but not required) to bring a completed consent form to the clinic, for a faster check-in process. Forms may be picked up at recreation centers or downloaded at daytonohio.gov/rys.

