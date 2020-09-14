Flu shot clinics scheduled at Dayton recreation centers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said flu shot clinics will be offered at city recreation centers, with shots administered by Walgreen’s in cooperation with the Department of Recreation and Youth Services.



Proof of health insurance is required to receive a flu shot. Walgreen’s accepts most insurance programs. Participants must be 18 years old or older, must wear a face covering, and will get a temperature check before receiving the shot.

The clinic schedule is:

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lohrey Recreation Center

2366 Glenarm Ave. 45420

937-333-3131

Greater Dayton Recreation Center

2021 W. Third St. 45417

937-333-4732

Northwest Recreation Center

1600 Princeton Dr. 45406

937-333-3322

Participants are encouraged (but not required) to bring a completed consent form to the clinic, for a faster check-in process. Forms may be picked up at recreation centers or downloaded at daytonohio.gov/rys.