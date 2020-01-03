Flu hospitalizations spike in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County currently has the highest number of influenza-associated hospitalizations in the state, with the number of hospitalizations nearly doubling in the course of one week.

Two weeks ago there were 61 hospitalizations, and that number jumped to 111 last week. To put things in perspective, last year there were 22 hospitalizations at this time.

To protect yourself, health officials say you should avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, as that’s the easiest way for the germs to enter the body.

Wash or sanitize your hands often, and most importantly, get vaccinated.

“People do die from the flu, or from complications associated with the flu, and even healthy people sometimes. Another reason it’s so important to get vaccinated is because we need to protect the most vulnerable people in our community. That would include young children, the elderly, people who have existing health conditions, and also pregnant women,” said John Steele, Public Information Specialist with Montgomery County Public Health Department.

The flu vaccine is usually 40 to 60 percent effective, according to the CDC, and even if you do get the flu, the vaccination tends to reduce the severity and duration of the symptoms, meaning you won’t be as sick as you could have been without the vaccine.

