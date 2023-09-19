BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Florida State University football player recognized one Miami Valley elementary school and teacher on Saturday.

(Graphic/Jared Verse)

During the Florida State University versus Boston College game on Saturday, Sept. 16, each player got to give a shout-out to the special elementary school teachers in their lives.

According to a Facebook post by the district, Jared Verse, a defensive lineman at FSU, paid tribute to Shaw Elementary and his former teacher Mrs. Martha Homan.

“We love seeing these types of shout-outs and the outstanding success of our past students. Also, congrats on the win, Jared!” said the post.

The FSU Seminoles beat the Boston College Eagles 31-29 on Saturday.