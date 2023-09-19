BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Florida State University football player recognized one Miami Valley elementary school and teacher on Saturday.
During the Florida State University versus Boston College game on Saturday, Sept. 16, each player got to give a shout-out to the special elementary school teachers in their lives.
According to a Facebook post by the district, Jared Verse, a defensive lineman at FSU, paid tribute to Shaw Elementary and his former teacher Mrs. Martha Homan.
“We love seeing these types of shout-outs and the outstanding success of our past students. Also, congrats on the win, Jared!” said the post.
The FSU Seminoles beat the Boston College Eagles 31-29 on Saturday.