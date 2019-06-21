Floodwaters recede in Shelby County, no evacuations issued

JACKSON CENTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency management officials say most of the floodwaters have receded in Shelby County, and no evacuation orders were issued.

According to Cheri Drinkwine, director of the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, officials are working to figure out how many homes and businesses were affected.

At Howard and Davis streets in Jackson Center, water flooded a field and part of the road. The floodwaters continued to recede Thursday night.

According to Nate Walker, who has lived at the intersection for six years, this is the second time the area has flooded in a few weeks.

“I don’t normally call into work, but I called into work last night and sandbagged everything,” Walker said. “The village brought sandbags, and I sandbagged my house to prepare for it.”

In May, the water once rose much higher than it did Wednesday and Thursday, he said, causing homes to flood.

Fortunately, water did not get into his home this time around, he added.

“It got into the middle of the road, and luckily the rain kind of held out, and we got lucky,” Walker said.

The neighborhood floods when a nearby retention pond overflows or when water collects in a low-lying field behind some of the homes, Walker said.

“We’ve been concerned about it,” Walker said. “We’ve actually wanted to go to the council of Jackson Center and talk with them.”

Flooding has been a concern this week across the county. As of late Thursday afternoon, the Great Miami River is running at about 10.5 feet, Drinkwine said, which is slightly above flood stage.

In Sidney, firefighters have their boats and water rescue suits ready to go in case of any emergencies.

“When the river would reach just over 11 feet, that would be our next action plan where we would start notifying more folks in the community,” said Deputy Chief Chad Hollinger of the Sidney Fire Department.

Since the rivers are running high, Hollinger urges people not to go in or near the rivers over the next few days.

The Great Miami River is expected to crest Saturday at 11 feet, Drinkwine said.

Firefighters remain hopeful that won’t lead to more flooding issues, Hollinger said.

