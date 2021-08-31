WATCH: Flooding in Riverside neighborhood after heavy rain

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rain left high water in its wake Tuesday in Riverside.

Kathy Bartlett, Riverside’s public service director, said there have been reports of flooding and the city’s service team is working on it. Bartlett said the flooding is due to there not being a storm sewer in that area. Crews are working to clean out the dry catch basins.

2 NEWS reporter Caroline Morse said flooding can be seen in a neighborhood at Marianne Drive in Riverside. The majority of flooding is at at the intersection of Marianne Drive and Rosary Circle.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said some local communities will see rainfall from the remnants of Ida this evening and overnight. The best chance of this is in the southeastern half of the Miami Valley.