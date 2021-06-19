Flooding and flash flooding possible this morning, isolated severe storms tonight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - If you want to donate blood Saturday, you can head to one of two drives happening in the Miami Valley.

Ron and Nita's store in Sidney will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 134 S. Main St. In order to donate you must be at least 17 years old or have parental consent if you're 16 years old. You can make an appointment through the Community Blood Center's website or by calling (937) 461-3220.