Flooding and flash flooding possible this morning, isolated severe storms tonight

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL NOON***

Heavy rain has been ongoing across the Miami Valley this morning. Many areas have seen 1-3″ of rain already but an additional 1-3″ is possible with morning showers and storms. A break in the rain is likely this afternoon followed by another chance of late afternoon and evening showers and storms.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms. Warm & humid. High 85

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Muggy. Low 69

FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny & warm. Spotty shower or storm. High 87

More wet weather possible on Monday, then turning cooler Tuesday and Wednesday.

