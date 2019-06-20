Flood waters make travel difficult in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents across Mercer County are dealing with flooding as water continues to flow out of Grand Lake St. Marys. Since Wednesday night, there have been three minor water rescues and several houses that have been evacuated.

The water has to go somewhere, and a lot of it is pooling up near the shoreline of St Marys lake, with even more water trying to escape to farms miles away.

Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

HIgh water floods parts of Mary Street in Botkins. (WDTN Photo/Aliah Williamson)

HIgh water floods parts of Mary Street in Botkins. (WDTN Photo/Aliah Williamson)

Fields along Clover 4 Road are under water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Fields along Clover 4 Road are under water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Residents in Mercer County look on at a car lost to flood waters. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Mercer County Emergency Management Director Mike Robbins says typically they have a good idea of which direction the water travels.

“We’ve got water going where it didn’t go before, where we haven’t noticed before, too,” Robbins said.

The closure of major state routes like SR-127 has made five minutes drives turn into fifteen-minute detours.

Some Celina residents like David Schwieterman are in a holding pattern. He just lost one of his cars and may have to vacate his lower-level lakeside apartment.

“At this moment, no. But if it comes down to it, I’m going to have to do something,” he said.

Some drivers are putting their luck to the test and driving through flooded roadways, even though doing so could land you a $2,000 fine.

“You are putting rescuers lives at risk to come and get you. Do not drive into standing water whether there’s a sign or not. That road is closed for a reason,” Robbins said.

Some people in Mercer County will tell you this is just another day at the lake.

“Whatever Mother Nature brings us, I’m all for it,” said Celina resident Denny Smith.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.