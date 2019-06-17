Flood waters leave muddy mess in Champaign County

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Flood waters washed over Champaign County over the weekend and left behind a muddy mess in some areas.

The water has now receded at Settler’s Ridge Apartments in Urbana.

Residents experienced flooding in the some of the first floor units.

Other areas in the county saw high standing water.

Millerstown Road and points along River Road remain closed.

