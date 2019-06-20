Emergency Room reopens at Bellefontaine hospital after flooding issues

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) –- The Emergency Room at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine has reopened and is fully operational after flooding issues late Wednesday.

The Bellefontaine Examiner reports that Bellefontaine Fire and EMS crews worked to pump the standing water out of the lobby and entrances.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, along with jail inmates, worked to squeegee water from the ER lobby.

During that time, the hospital was only accepting extremely critical patients in the Emergency Room due to flooding.

The Bellefontaine Police Department says those with less immediate needs were being diverted to the Urgent Care at 1134 N Main St.

Mary Rutan Urgent Care stayed open until 10 pm Wednesday night.

A spokesperson with Mary Rutan Hospital released a statement saying:

Mary Rutan Hospital has experienced partial flooding to the Emergency Department and is currently diverting patients that would arrive by squad. The Mary Rutan Hospital Urgent Care has extended hours until 10 pm for non-life threatening injuries and illnesses. Clean up is underway and we will provide an update when our status changes. Laura Miller, Vice President of Marketing & Communications

